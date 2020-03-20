Italy: Radios across the country broadcast national anthem, cultural heritage songs

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Italian radio stations up and down the country decided to cut through the silence of the quarantined nation by simultaneously broadcasting the national anthem and other songs that are seen as a part of Italy’s musical heritage, footage from Rome on Friday shows.

The deserted Italian capital can be seen coming to life with people waving Italian flags, turning up the radio and singing along from their balconies.

The broadcasted songs were Michele Novaro’s national anthem ‘The Song of Italians’ as well as cult hits by singer-songwriter Lucio Battisti, Adriano Celentano and internationally renowned ‘Volare nel blu dipinto di blu’ (Italian: Flying in the blue painted in blue) by Domenico Modugno.

Singing together on balconies has become a daily occurrence in many Italian neighbourhoods to fight isolation and sadness amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is the European country worst hit by the coronavirus with over 41,000 confirmed cases and over 3,400 deaths, with 475 of those occurring in a single day on Wednesday.

Video ID: 20200320-039

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200320-039

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly