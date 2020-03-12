Italy ramps up coronavirus lockdown, orders all shops to close other than supermarkets, chemists

Italy added new restrictions on Wednesday to a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus, ordering bars, restaurants and beauty parlors to close after the highest daily increase in deaths of any country since the outbreak began.

