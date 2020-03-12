-
Italy: Rare footage of Piacenza hospital struggling to treat coronavirus patients
Mandatory Credit: Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL) di Piacenza
Rare footage recorded on Thursday at Guglielmo da Saliceto Hospital in Piacenza shows doctors and medical staff battling to treat coronavirus patients.
Patients lying in the intensive care unit can be seen, as well as footage showing doctors wearing protective masks, holding meetings. Footage also shows breathing apparatus.
Doctor Matteo Villani, one of the medics at the Piacenza hospital intensive care unit said the hospital had gone from “from having ten medical ventilators for the pneumonia cases, to thirty-two stations with patients who receive respiratory support.”
Villani described how extra medical personnel had to be recalled, so that the team was now larger than it had been. The operating rooms are now prepared to deal with “the pneumonia cases and the respiratory insufficiency [of the patients],” he added.
Italy is currently in lockdown as it confirmed 463 deaths from the deadly coronavirus on Monday with health officials saying at least 9,172 people have been infected by the disease.
