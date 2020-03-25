Italy reports 683 more coronavirus deaths

Italy has reported 683 new deaths in the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 7,503 as the confirmed cases rose to 74,386, appearing to level off but not dropping dramatically from previous days.

