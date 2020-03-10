-
Italy: Rioting inmates remain on roof Bologna prison, two guards hospitalised
Riots continued through the night and were still active at the Dozza prison in Bologna on Tuesday morning. The inmates have been able to keep control of the premises since riots broke out yesterday and have also kept multiple fires ablaze.
The prison protest is linked, as in the many other rioting Italian prisons, to the restrictions applied by the government’s coronavirus containment decree. Prisoners have lost their visitation rights during the lockdown period and demanded more rights and even temporary freedom amid the coronavirus crisis in Italy.
Reports this morning suggest that five were injured during the riot at Dozza so far, three of which were prisoners and two prison guards.
The union of prison guards announced this morning that the detainees have now taken over the prison and the staff have escaped with the support of the other law enforcement agencies.
Italy remains Europe’s worst hit country by the coronavirus, with cases soaring past 9,000, killing 463 in the country thus far.
