-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Robot helping Lombardy hospital health workers amid coronavirus emergency
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A robot donated to Circolo hospital in Varese, north of Milan, by a local high-tech company this week, is helping the medical staff deal with an increasing number of coronavirus patients.
The robot keeps doctors and nurses safe from being infected in the virus-hotspot Lombardy region, footage from Thursday shows.
The staff of the hospital’s infectious diseases department found the human-like machines “very helpful” as they allow medical workers to visit coronavirus patients in isolation without risking their lives. It also enables the doctors to “speak” with patients without needing to put on complete protective gear, which is in short supply in Europe.
The primary doctor of Circolo hospital Professor Paolo Grossi stressed the importance of the novel equipment as it also helps to battle the blues of the patients, who must stay in a complete isolation.
“As you could see the patients are closed in their rooms. The rooms are always under negative atmosphere which happens because we have to keep the doors closed. So obviously they are living in isolation and they need to communicate with the doctors and nurses for their natural need of relationship,” professor Grossi explained.
According to local reports, Italy has the second highest registered number of coronavirus cases, 115,242, and 13,915 deaths. The Lombardy region has been hit the hardest with 25,876 confirmed cases.
Video ID: 20200403-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly