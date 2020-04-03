Italy: Robot helping Lombardy hospital health workers amid coronavirus emergency

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A robot donated to Circolo hospital in Varese, north of Milan, by a local high-tech company this week, is helping the medical staff deal with an increasing number of coronavirus patients.

The robot keeps doctors and nurses safe from being infected in the virus-hotspot Lombardy region, footage from Thursday shows.

The staff of the hospital’s infectious diseases department found the human-like machines “very helpful” as they allow medical workers to visit coronavirus patients in isolation without risking their lives. It also enables the doctors to “speak” with patients without needing to put on complete protective gear, which is in short supply in Europe.

The primary doctor of Circolo hospital Professor Paolo Grossi stressed the importance of the novel equipment as it also helps to battle the blues of the patients, who must stay in a complete isolation.

“As you could see the patients are closed in their rooms. The rooms are always under negative atmosphere which happens because we have to keep the doors closed. So obviously they are living in isolation and they need to communicate with the doctors and nurses for their natural need of relationship,” professor Grossi explained.

According to local reports, Italy has the second highest registered number of coronavirus cases, 115,242, and 13,915 deaths. The Lombardy region has been hit the hardest with 25,876 confirmed cases.

