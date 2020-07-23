Italy: Rome opera house allocates 400 seats to COVID-19 frontline workers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Opera di Roma gave a third of its seats at the premiere of ‘The Barber of Seville’ on July 22 to the health workers who had fought to save lives in one of the most difficult moments for Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today is the premiere of The Barber of Seville and with the Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, we thought we should dedicate it to all the health workers, nurses, all the technicians who have worked in these very hard months against COVID-19,” said Superintendent of the Opera di Roma Carlo Fuortes on Wednesday.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the Opera of Roma has changed the location of its performances to Circo Massimo. Out of 1,100 seats, 400 were allocated to health workers.

