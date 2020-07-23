-
Nigeria: Jihadists kill five aid workers abducted last month - 13 hours ago
Bolivia police recover 400 bodies of suspected COVID-19 patients - 13 hours ago
Trump deploys more federal law enforcement to cities in security push - 14 hours ago
Watch live: MEPs pile on pressure over 1.8 trillion euro COVID-19 rescue package - 14 hours ago
Trump hints at closure of more Chinese consulates as China fumes - 14 hours ago
Government ‘too slow to help at-risk arts’, say MPs – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 14 hours ago
Trump to send federal officers to US cities to tamp down unrest - 15 hours ago
Japan: Tokyo residents urged to stay at home during 4-day-long weekend to curb COVID spike - 17 hours ago
Bulgaria: Toilet paper rains after two weeks of protests in Sofia - 17 hours ago
Italy: Rome opera house allocates 400 seats to COVID-19 frontline workers - 17 hours ago
The Opera di Roma gave a third of its seats at the premiere of ‘The Barber of Seville’ on July 22 to the health workers who had fought to save lives in one of the most difficult moments for Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today is the premiere of The Barber of Seville and with the Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, we thought we should dedicate it to all the health workers, nurses, all the technicians who have worked in these very hard months against COVID-19,” said Superintendent of the Opera di Roma Carlo Fuortes on Wednesday.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the Opera of Roma has changed the location of its performances to Circo Massimo. Out of 1,100 seats, 400 were allocated to health workers.
