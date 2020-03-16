Italy: Rome residents join torchlight flashmob amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Residents of a Rome neighbourhood joined a flashmob as the government restricted movement in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, as filmed on Sunday.

Footage shows people appearing in windows and on balconies with torches and smartphone lights, pointing them towards each other and to the sky.

After a week of lockdown, a number of flashmobs was staged in Italy as a way of sending a message or honouring medical staff fighting against the novel coronavirus.

