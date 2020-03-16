-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Rome residents join torchlight flashmob amid coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Residents of a Rome neighbourhood joined a flashmob as the government restricted movement in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, as filmed on Sunday.
Footage shows people appearing in windows and on balconies with torches and smartphone lights, pointing them towards each other and to the sky.
After a week of lockdown, a number of flashmobs was staged in Italy as a way of sending a message or honouring medical staff fighting against the novel coronavirus.
Video ID: 20200316-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200316-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly