Italy: Russian anti-coronavirus team on the way to Bergamo
Russian coronavirus response team consisting of medical experts and specialists of the Russian Defence Ministry continued their march on Wednesday from the Italian air force base Pratica di Mare towards Bergamo, one of the worst-hit cities by the COVID-19, to help fight the spread of the pandemic.
According to the Russian MoD, 22 special trucks and buses are going to cover 600 kilometres (373 miles) up to the final destination in the Lombardia region. The specialists will bring equipment necessary for diagnostics and disinfection.
Fifteen Il-76 planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military specialists and equipment to help combat the coronavirus pandemic have arrived in Italy so far.
Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak, with nearly 64,000 confirmed cases and more than 6,000 deaths as of March 24.
