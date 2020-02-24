Italy: Russian Biathlon Union plans “to react” after targeted by anti-doping raid

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Emotions ran high as the Russian biathlon team was hit by an Italian police anti-doping raid in Rasen-Antholz, Sunday, where the 2020 Biathlon World Championships are being held.

“Of course we plan to react. On Monday lawyers will start their work. That will be Italian lawyers, who were appointed to represent separately Alexander Loginov and Alexander Kasperovich. It’s not clear how long that process, that is starting on Monday, will last for, maybe one or two months,” said Russian Biathlon Union head Vladimir Drachev.

“Such a negative situation influences the whole national team in general. Alexander Loginov is not the only target, as it concerns the whole squad. Saturday was chosen deliberately as we had both men’s and women’s relay races on that day. As a result we did not compete well in them.”

Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov, one of the two main targets of the inspection, pulled out of Saturday’s mass-start race at the 2020 Biathlon World Championships in Italy and returned home.

The 28-year-old biathlete was disqualified from racing for doping between 2014 and 2016. Kasperovich was also suspected of using a Ukrainian document issued for another person.

The Biathlon World Championship has been going on in Rasen-Antholz since February 13, where Alexander Loginov claimed the first place in the 10 km (6.2 mile) race and third place in the 12.5 km (7.7 mile) race and is set to race in the Czech Republic next.

