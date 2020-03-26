Italy: Russian coronavirus response team arrives in Bergamo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A convoy of medical experts and specialists of the Russian Defence Ministry arrived in Bergamo on Thursday to help local authorities in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Russian coronavirus response team left Italian air force base Pratica di Mare on Wednesday.

Fifteen Il-76 planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military specialists and equipment to help combat the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Italy between March 22-25.

Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the country had registered over 69,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths as of March 25.

Video ID: 20200326-011

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-011

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly