Italy: Russian coronavirus response team arrives in Bergamo
A convoy of medical experts and specialists of the Russian Defence Ministry arrived in Bergamo on Thursday to help local authorities in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Russian coronavirus response team left Italian air force base Pratica di Mare on Wednesday.
Fifteen Il-76 planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military specialists and equipment to help combat the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Italy between March 22-25.
Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the country had registered over 69,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths as of March 25.
