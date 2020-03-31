-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Russian coronavirus response team disinfects care homes in Lombardy
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Russian military specialists disinfected three medical institutions in the Lombardy region on Monday as part of the ongoing mission helping the Italian authorities in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry (MoD), epidemiologist from Russia in cooperation with their Italian colleagues disinfected retirement homes in the towns of Clusone, Vertova and Cene.
The MoD said that their team has so far disinfected 11 medical institutions during the mission in Italy.
Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe with over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday and 11,591 deaths thus far.
Video ID: 20200331-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200331-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly