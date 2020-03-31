Italy: Russian coronavirus response team disinfects care homes in Lombardy

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian military specialists disinfected three medical institutions in the Lombardy region on Monday as part of the ongoing mission helping the Italian authorities in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry (MoD), epidemiologist from Russia in cooperation with their Italian colleagues disinfected retirement homes in the towns of Clusone, Vertova and Cene.

The MoD said that their team has so far disinfected 11 medical institutions during the mission in Italy.

Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe with over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday and 11,591 deaths thus far.

