Italy: Russian coronavirus response team disinfects nursing home near Bergamo

Russian specialists disinfected a nursing home in Clusone, north east of Bergamo, on Monday, as part of the ongoing Russian mission helping the Italian authorities as they deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Specialists dressed in protective blue suits, goggles and gloves entered and disinfected the building and surroundings of the Fondazione Sant’Andrea nursing home, which has seen 41 of its residents die due to the coronavirus since February 29, according to its director Mirko Gaberini.

“Russians are for sure specialised in this field and we deeply thank them for the support they are giving us in helping our elderly,” Gaberini said as work got underway.

Two more nursing houses have been disinfected in the nearby villages of Cene and Vertova by the Russian team with the support of the Italian army and civil defence units. The Russian mission aims to clean a total of 65 nursing houses within the next days.

The Russian group consists of 104 medical doctors, epidemiologists, anaesthetists, nurses and virologists, many of them belonging to the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) units of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to the Russian Consulate of Milan, they have previous experiences in foreign missions fighting diseases like ebola and anthrax.

The unit has been based in Bergamo since March 25 and is set to remain in Italy for as long as the Italian government requests.

Bergamo is located in most severely affected province in Italy, Lombardy, where 42,161 people are infected with COVID-19. Italy has the world’s highest number of deaths due to the outbreak, with 11,591 fatalities, and the second highest number of cases with 101,739 infected.

