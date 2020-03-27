-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Russian coronavirus response team holds briefing in Bergamo
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A Russian coronavirus response team made up of 104 doctors and health workers arrived in the northern Italian city of Bergamo on Thursday.
Thirty-two doctors and health workers will work in a field hospital currently being built in Bergamo, one of the worst-hit cities by the coronavirus, Russian Consul General to Milan Alexander Nurizade said.
“We have a common commitment to fight this evil,” Nurizade said.
Nurizade also commented on the relatively low number of CoVid-19 cases in Russia, seeing it as a result of Russia’s “fairly strict restrictive measures from the beginning.” “We are more or less following the example of Italy,” Nurizade added.
“We have eight medical teams. They are made up of an anesthesiologist, a hematologist, an epidemiologist and an anesthesiologist nurse. In addition to that, there will be a large-capacity medical unit dedicated to improving internal and external facilities,” one Russian official said during a press conference detailing Moscow’s coronavirus response team.
“We decided to mostly support facilities that are hosting elderly people and facilities that present medical deficiencies. This means the facilities that need our help the most.”
Fifteen Il-76 planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military specialists and equipment to help combat the coronavirus pandemic have arrived in Italy so far.
Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 74,386 confirmed cases and 7,503 deaths as of March 26, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200326-030
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200326-030
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly