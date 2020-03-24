-
Italy: Russian medical experts arrive to fight COVID-19 outbreak
Around 100 Russian specialists in the field of epidemiology and virology arrived at the Pratica di Mare air base near Rome on Monday to help Italy in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition to the medical experts, truck-based units capable of disinfecting vehicles, buildings and public spaces arrived on board nine Russian military planes.
The aid was sent to Italy after Russian President Vladimir Putin called Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on March 21 to discuss the coronavirus crisis.
Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak with over 59,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,400 deaths thus far.
