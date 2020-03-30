Italy: Russian military disinfect Albino retirement home

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian military specialists and their Italian colleagues disinfected healthcare centres in the Lombardy region as part of the fight against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The footage released on Sunday shows the Russian specialists disinfecting the Huneiger retirement home in Albino, where they spray the entire room, including walls and furniture, with disinfectant.

“The disinfection is done with the help of a portable disinfectant module using aerosol techniques which have more processing power”, the captain of special treatment troop Denis Sazonov noted.

According to Russian Ministry of Defence, the 4,000-square-meter facility and driveway were disinfected.

As of Sunday, Italy has nearly 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 10,000 deaths.

Video ID: 20200329-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-012

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly