Italy: Russian specialists disinfect nursing home in Bergamo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian military specialists carried out disinfection at the Martino Zanchi, an Italian nursing home​ for elderly people in the Bergamo suburb on Friday.

A number of anti-epidemic measures were applied in the joint efforts of a team of epidemiologists, specialists of the Russian NBC (Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection) Protection Troops and Biological Defence Forces of the Russian Defence Ministry and Italian military specialists.

It is reported that 2,000 square metres were disinfected, including all premises of the building and access roads.

Last month 20 people died in this nursing home and it still remains unclear if the deaths were caused by the coronavirus.

“I think it is necessary to cooperate with countries like Russia and Italy. It is necessary to help each other, because today you are helping us, and tomorrow we will help you,” said Maria Giulia Madaschi, a doctor in the nursing homes’s hospital.

According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, Italy has registered 80,539 coronavirus cases with more than 8,000 deaths.

Video ID: 20200327-046

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200327-046

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly