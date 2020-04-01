-
Italy: Russian specialists establish mobile hospital for COVID-19 patients
Russian military’s medical and nursing teams, together with their Italian colleagues, started preparing intensive care units in a field hospital set up to treat coronavirus patients in Bergamo on Wednesday.
According to the Russian Defence Ministry (MoD), the hospital is expected to accept patients from early April.
The MoD added that more than 200 Russian and Italian specialists will work around the clock at the medical facility, which has 142 beds.
Russian military epidemiologist Alexander Yumanov said the field hospital “will feature all departments for providing special care to patients with coronavirus infection.”
The Russian coronavirus response team has disinfected 14 medical institutions in the Lombardy region during their mission in Italy.
Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe with over 101,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11,591 deaths as of Mach 31.
