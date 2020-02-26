Italy: Salvini decries investigation into hospitals’ handling of coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

League Party leader Matteo Salvini voiced his concern about the launch of an investigation into the internal procedures adopted in some hospitals dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. The remarks came as the far-right politician spoke at a press conference in Rome, on Wednesday.

“If there had been a problem in a French or German hospital, I don’t think that the French prime minister or the German chancellor would have pointed the finger at the French or German doctors,” he said.

The comments were made as the public prosecutor in the northern city of Lodi opened an investigation to determine what protocols were adopted in the hospitals which handed the first coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the disease had spread because safety protocols were not respected by one hospital, sparking controversy and prompting a harsh response by Lombardy governor, Attilio Fontana.

Cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, have surged in Italy in recent days, with 400 confirmed cases, the highest number in Europe, mainly in the densely populated northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto – where the cities of Milan and Venice are located respectively -and eleven deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Video ID: 20200226-054

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200226-054

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly