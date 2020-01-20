Italy: ‘Sardines’ pack Bologna protesting against Salvini

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of so-called ‘Sardine’ protesters flooded Bologna on Sunday, demonstrating against the anti-immigrant League party and its leader Matteo Salvini, as he hopes to win regional elections in left-leaning Emilia-Romagna region on January 26.

Protesters were holding pro-solidarity and anti-hate banners, waving cardboard sardines, with Mattia Santori, a ‘Sardine’ movement founder, also present at the demonstration.

“I think that Salvini has already been hit politically. Not as much as we would like, but little by little we are hitting him in the right place,” said Filippo Cozzi, one of the protesters.

The ‘Sardine’ movement got its name from an idea of packing as many people in the city squares as possible, resembling canned sardines.

