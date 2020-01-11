-
Italy: Sardinians stage protest outside NATO training base
Around a hundred people gathered outside Decimomannu Air Base, on the Italian island of Sardinia, which is used as a training facility by NATO, on Saturday to protest against the international military presence on the island and demand its departure.
“Sardinia became the aircraft carrier of the Mediterranean, it is a strategic position for several of NATO’s armies,” said activist Laura Celleti.
“Armies that then go on to fight wars around the world train in several parts of Sardinia. Such activities exploit and pollute our land, taking away any future prospects for the territories surrounding the military bases and bringing only devastation, pollution and diseases,” Celletti continued.
The peaceful protest was watched over by police as people held signs, waved flags and gave speeches where they stated they do not want their land to be used by armies, for training or otherwise.
