Italy: Serie A matches cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Serie A match Inter Milan vs Sampdoria was postponed on Sunday, amid fears over the outbreak of the coronavirus in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Footage shows the deserted area surrounding San Siro stadium and screens updating the public about the postponement to a later date.

A total of four matches of the Italian championship were called off, while authorities might order clubs to play the next matches behind closed doors.

Local authorities have banned public events and shut down schools and universities in the worst-hit areas of the country. As of Sunday afternoon, the number of reported coronavirus cases in Italy has climbed to 152, with three deaths.

