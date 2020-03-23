Italy: Shoppers form long queues outside Florence supermarket amid coronavirus restrictions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of shoppers were seen forming long lines outside a supermarket in Florence on Monday as part of new measures limiting the number of people who can access shops due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic prompted panic-buying in the country with customers to emptying shelve due to fear of food

shortages.

Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country with 46,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,476 deaths.

Video ID: 20200323-018

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-018

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly