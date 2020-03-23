-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Shoppers form long queues outside Florence supermarket amid coronavirus restrictions
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of shoppers were seen forming long lines outside a supermarket in Florence on Monday as part of new measures limiting the number of people who can access shops due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The pandemic prompted panic-buying in the country with customers to emptying shelve due to fear of food
shortages.
Italy has been Europe’s worst-hit country with 46,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,476 deaths.
Video ID: 20200323-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200323-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly