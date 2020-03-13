Italy: Shoppers keep safe distance outside supermarkets due to coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage filmed in Florence on Friday shows a long queue outside a supermarket, with people standing far away from each other as they follow the containment measures implemented by the government against coronavirus.

The measure is part of the emergency decree in force throughout the country, as Italy fights against the spread of the disease.

The country is currently in lockdown as it confirmed 1,266 deaths on Friday, and nearly 17,660 cases.

