Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat
Soldiers were deployed outside ‘Villa Sikania’ migration centre in Siculiana on Sunday, after Sicily governor Nello Musumeci announced the closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threats.
Musumeci signed an ordnance saying that all migrants must be transferred or relocated to other facilities outside Sicily, as it is not possible to guarantee their stay on the island and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“By midnight on Monday, all migrants present in the hotspots and in every reception center in Sicily will have to be transferred to structures outside the island without delay,” said the provision.
The document also said that it was forbidden for boats with migrants, including those of NGOs, to enter, transit or stop over in the region.
Musumeci said he was aware that his order may be challenged in court as it is the national, not regional, government’s responsibility to issue such decrees on migration.
