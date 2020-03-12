Italy/Slovenia: Italians concerned as Slovenia closes border due to coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Slovenian authorities closed the borders with neighbouring Italy due to the coronavirus, raising concerns among Italians living in the vicinity of the border, who voiced their fears on camera on Thursday.

Footage shows several border crossings between both countries, with only one of them – the Trieste Fernetti border crossing – allowing travellers to enter Slovenia after an obligatory measurement of their temperature. Border crossings such as the Polava, mostly minor ones, saw the setting up of roadblocks to prevent traffic from Italy.

“This morning I’m going to work, well I actually couldn’t but I’m going to take the last few things I may need at home, like my laptop. Then I really don’t know how it works with the re-entry, with all the restrictions they’re making I think this will be the last day that I’m able to come back and tonight we’ll see,” said Lucia, an Italian living in Slovenia but working in Italy.

“The situation is obviously grave and of course it implies some closures that otherwise would not have happened. For these territories that have always been across the border, a border that opened only a few years ago, not even a decade ago – it’s a shock, even in an emotional sense, for it brings up extremely hard moments that we lived between the two world wars and after the second one,” said Michele.

Anna, another Italian living close to the border, said, “This morning I saw photos of the closed passage with rocks and it deeply shocked me because seeing a physical block placed like this… I don’t remember to have ever seen something like this, not even from earlier times when it was Yugoslavia and you needed a pass to cross the border… Seeing rocks really shook me.”

