Italy: Stromboli volcanic eruption intensifies

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Smoke continued rising from Mount Stromboli on the eponymously named Italian island on Wednesday, amid an ongoing volcanic eruption that saw lava flows reach the sea.

Mount Stromboli recently erupted twice in two months, between July and August 2019.

The island, which has around 500 residents and is one of a chain just north of Sicily, is popular amongst tourists despite featuring one of the longest continuously active volcanoes in the world.

Video ID: 20200401-053

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-053

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly