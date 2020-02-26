-
Italy struggles with virus ‘that doesn’t respect borders’
The latest coronavirus has spread to several regions across Italy, with 11 deaths and more than 300 confirmed cases.
For now, most of them are concentrated in a cluster of communities in the north which are under quarantine.
In Rome, an emergency meeting was held to deal with the crisis, as Italy’s health minister and several of his European counterparts met to work on solutions.
Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom reports from the town of Zorlesco just outside the so-called red zone in the Lombardy region.
