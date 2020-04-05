-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: Team of 30 Ukrainian medics arrives to help with COVID-19 crisis
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
A team of twenty Ukrainian medical doctors and ten nurses landed at the Pratica di Mare Air Base in Pomezia on Saturday, to help Italy in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
The team of doctors and nurses arrived after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Friday which aims to both help the Italian specialists fight the COVID-19 outbreak as well as learn from the more experienced Italians. Ukraine is expecting its peak to hit around mid-April.
The team of Ukrainians will spend the next 14 days in hospitals in the Italian region of Marche. They will be provided with accommodation and food by the Italian government, while Ukraine has given them money as well as vital protective equipment such as goggles, gloves and masks. The doctors and nurses will be required to undertake 14 days of quarantine upon their return to the Ukraine.
Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio led the Italian delegation that welcomed the team. “Thank you, truly, thank you. As you just saw, 30 doctors and nurses have just landed here in Italy, they come from Ukraine. They are mainly anaesthetists, specialising in intensive therapy. Today we have this plane from Ukraine, another two will arrive very soon from Egypt,” explained Di Maio.
“Without all this help we would never have made it and without all this help we won’t be able to make it,” said Di Maio.
Italy has suffered massively since the coronavirus outbreak began. The total number of confirmed cases is now approaching 120,000 and as of Saturday, there have been 14,681 confirmed deaths.
Video ID: 20200404-051
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200404-051
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly