Italy: Team of 30 Ukrainian medics arrives to help with COVID-19 crisis

Mandatory credit: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A team of twenty Ukrainian medical doctors and ten nurses landed at the Pratica di Mare Air Base in Pomezia on Saturday, to help Italy in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The team of doctors and nurses arrived after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Friday which aims to both help the Italian specialists fight the COVID-19 outbreak as well as learn from the more experienced Italians. Ukraine is expecting its peak to hit around mid-April.

The team of Ukrainians will spend the next 14 days in hospitals in the Italian region of Marche. They will be provided with accommodation and food by the Italian government, while Ukraine has given them money as well as vital protective equipment such as goggles, gloves and masks. The doctors and nurses will be required to undertake 14 days of quarantine upon their return to the Ukraine.

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio led the Italian delegation that welcomed the team. “Thank you, truly, thank you. As you just saw, 30 doctors and nurses have just landed here in Italy, they come from Ukraine. They are mainly anaesthetists, specialising in intensive therapy. Today we have this plane from Ukraine, another two will arrive very soon from Egypt,” explained Di Maio.

“Without all this help we would never have made it and without all this help we won’t be able to make it,” said Di Maio.

Italy has suffered massively since the coronavirus outbreak began. The total number of confirmed cases is now approaching 120,000 and as of Saturday, there have been 14,681 confirmed deaths.

