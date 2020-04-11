Share
Italy to remain in lockdown until at least May 3

2 hours ago

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says restrictions on movement to stem the spread of the coronavirus will be extended until May 3.
European Union finance ministers have agreed a vast new credit package for those worst affected, which adds up to “around half a trillion euros”.
But Italy does not see this as enough and has long argued for wealthier countries to guarantee the debt of the poorer ones – which this deal does not.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane reports from Berlin, Germany.

