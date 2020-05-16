Share
Italy to reopen for tourists after strict coronavirus lockdown | DW News

18 hours ago

Italy’s government has announced that tourists will again be able to visit from June 3rd. A 14-day mandatory quarantine period will also be scrapped. It’s a big step for a country recovering not only from one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks — but also the huge economic cost of lockdown.

