Italy to reopen for tourists after strict coronavirus lockdown | DW News
Italy’s government has announced that tourists will again be able to visit from June 3rd. A 14-day mandatory quarantine period will also be scrapped. It’s a big step for a country recovering not only from one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks — but also the huge economic cost of lockdown.
