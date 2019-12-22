-
Italy: Tourists brave flood-stricken Venice
Floods continue in Venice, as ‘acqua alta’, or high water, reportedly reached 120 cm (47 inches) on Saturday. Footage from Sunday shows the flood-stricken San Marco square, and some tourists who braved the weather to take pictures.
One of the tourists said it’s a “once in a lifetime” experience.
“This is different, this is more real,” said another tourist. “This is something we wanted to see, and a fun experience as well.”
According to reports, hotel bookings dropped by almost half following November’s flood, which was the highest tide in over 50 years.
On November 12, the ‘acqua alta’ reached 187cm (73 inches), the highest level since the record of 194 cm set in 1966.
