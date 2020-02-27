-
Italy: Trial begins for US students accused of killing Italian police officer
The trial of two Californian students, Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, accused of murdering an Italian police officer, began in Rome on Wednesday.
Footage shows the family of the police officer, Mario Cerciello Rega, arriving at the court, as well as the lawyers of the defendants.
“It is impossible to think that anything is decided this afternoon. We will propose the initial versions, as usual, the proofs and then the schedule will be set,” said Franco Coppi, the lawyer of Cerciello Rega’s family, speaking to journalists outside the court.
Francesco Petrelli, the lawyer of Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, told journalists, “The proofs have not yet been completed because due to the schedule the Court had to suspend the hearing. More evidence will be presented at the next hearing and the d’Assise Court will decide which evidence it accepts.”
The two US teens are in custody for the murder of Italian Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega who was fatally wounded when Elder allegedly stabbed him 11 times with an 18cm (7 inch) knife during a botched drug bust in July. They are facing life sentences.
