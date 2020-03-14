Italy: Turin man DJs from balcony as musicians seek to lift spirits amid coronavirus quarantine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A man in Turin performed an impromptu DJ set from his balcony on the Italian city on Friday, as musicians across Italy sought to raise the spirits of a nation under coronavirus quarantine.

Other locals could be seen standing on their balconies to enjoy the performance, which was part of a nationwide flashmob organised on Facebook that aimed to counter the isolation of the lockdown and foster solidarity between Italians.

Videos of the event in Turin as well as in the other Italian cities have been widely shared on social media platforms calling for solidarity for the people who remain in quarantine.

A nationwide quarantine is currently in effect in Italy, the European country worst hit by COVID-19, with over 17,000 cases and 1,266 deaths.

