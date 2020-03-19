Italy: US evangelical group sends field hospital to corona-stricken Cremona

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NO ACCESS ITALY

An emergency field hospital brought to Italy by the US evangelical charity organisation Samaritan’s Purse was being erected in front of the hospital of the northern Italian town of Cremona on Wednesday.

Footage shows Samaritan’s Purse workers being joined by members of the Italian Air Force and Lombardy Region Civil Protection volunteers in setting up the field hospital, which will tend to coronavirus patients.

The 68-bed field hospital was airlifted to Cremona on Tuesday and will reportedly be set up by Friday. The hospital is reportedly expected to be set up for three months.

In addition to the field hospital, the charity organisation reportedly deployed more than 60 disaster response specialists to provide medical relief in the hard-hit Cremona province.

Samaritan’s Purse is led by Christian evangelist Franklin Graham and is based in Boone, North Carolina.

Video ID: 20200319-025

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200319-025

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly