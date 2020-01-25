-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Italy: US Vice-President Mike Pence greeted by PM Conte in Rome visit
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
MANDATORY CREDIT: Palazzo Chigi
US Vice-President Mike Pence arrived in Rome on Friday with an official visit. He was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at Chigi Palace.
Pence came to Italy from Israel where he took part in commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Pence was set to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican, Italian president Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Conte.
Video ID: 20200125-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200125-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly