Italy: US Vice-President Mike Pence greeted by PM Conte in Rome visit

MANDATORY CREDIT: Palazzo Chigi

US Vice-President Mike Pence arrived in Rome on Friday with an official visit. He was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at Chigi Palace.

Pence came to Italy from Israel where he took part in commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Pence was set to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican, Italian president Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Conte.

