Italy: Venice faces drop in visitors due to flooding

Businesses in Venice are suffering severe damage and financial losses after the flooding hit the famous Italian city for several weeks, footage filmed on Monday shows.

Franca, the owner of an accessories shop, said “there was a drop in attendance due to bad information, in the sense that the press tends to frighten tourists too much.”

“It was a very difficult moment for us, for the store, for Venice, and for the business,” Rosanna, a shop assistant, said.

Tourists can be seen walking on elevated walkways in the city’s iconic St. Mark’s Square as well as attendants draining water from flooded hotel lobbies and shops.

“It is important to state that after the flooding in one hour or two everything is ready and Venice is again available in a way so people can come and go as they want” Gisella a shop attendant said.

Hotel bookings dropped by almost half following November’s flood, which was the highest tide in over 50 years, reports say.

On November 12, the ‘acqua alta’ reached 187cm (73 inches), the highest level since the record of 194 cm set in 1966.

