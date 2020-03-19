Italy: Volunteers deliver goods to quarantined sick and elderly in Milan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A newly-founded voluntary group which helps with the deliveries of food and medicines to quarantined people in Milan, has provided a glimpse into the founding of the organisation and the process of delivering, on Wednesday.

The group, called ‘Voluntary Emergency Brigades’, is part of a project called ‘Milan Helps’, which was reportedly set up as a joint effort by the Municipality of Milan and Italian NGO Emergency, an Italian Ngo.

“The service has just started and is in collaboration with the municipality of Milan. So it is the municipality of Milan through the project called “Milano Helps” which today sends us about 50 calls per day. It started three days ago so we expect it to increase. We have six people in the switchboard who receive the calls, nine area managers, one for each area of Milan, and 150 volunteers who move to people’s homes,” said Marco Latrecchina, member of Emergency.

According to the group’s representatives, volunteers receive help requests through the Emergency’s switchboard, and they arrive at the residences of people in need, take the money in an envelope left outside the door, buy the products, and deliver them. Emergency currently answers to 50 calls per day, but the number is expected to grow, according to reports.

