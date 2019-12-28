Italy: “We cannot accept any military escalation” in Libya – PM Conte

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte briefed the media on the country’s interior and foreign policy in a year-end conference in Rome on Saturday.

Commenting on the Libyan conflict, Conte said he warned his counterparts there would be a ‘proxy war’ and stressed that the military resolution would only draw them away from ending the conflict due to an ‘incredible fragmentation’ of forces.

Prime Minister called for political dialogue and stressed: “I told it to both President Erdogan and President Putin, and we will keep in touch updating each other because we cannot accept any military escalation.”

Commenting on migration, Conte praised the “great results” achieved by the new government, saying “we have 28 redistributed [migrants] per month. In the previous government – 11 redistributed per month.”

