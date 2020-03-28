Italy’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

In Italy, more than 10,000 people have died since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest data from the Civil Protection Agency.

Worldwide, the number of cases has reached more than 600,000, of which more than 131,000 people have recovered. More than 27,000 have died.

