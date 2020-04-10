Italy’s coronavirus death toll rises by 570 as new cases decline slightly

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204.

