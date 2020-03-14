Share
Italy’s coronavirus death toll surges as Lombardy seeks tougher curbs

11 mins ago

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped by 250 in the last 24 hours, the biggest daily increase ever recorded by any country, as the worst-affected Lombardy region asked for a complete shutdown of factories and offices.

