Italy’s crumbling motorways: how the Genoa bridge collapse exposed a national scandal

There are about twenty badly-damaged motorway bridges in Italy currently under investigation. There are also 200 illegal tunnels, which don’t comply with European standards …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/28/italian-motorways-a-national-scandal

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live