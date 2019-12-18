-
Italy’s Di Maio holds talks with Libya’s rival leaders
Italy’s foreign minister has met rival leaders in Libya to try to prevent an escalation in the conflict there.
Luigi Di Maio had separate meetings with Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli. and renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, who is based in the east.
Haftar is trying to take Tripoli and the United Nations has called on the rival governments who each have international backers to agree to a political solution.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.
