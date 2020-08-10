-
Church during Covid-19: Congregations turn to technology for church services during lockdowns - 22 mins ago
-
Italy’s migrant flights: Repatriation of Tunisian migrants resumes after suspension during lockdown - 24 mins ago
-
Lebanon donor conference: Macron urges speedy global response to Beirut disaster - 26 mins ago
-
UN: COVID-19 ‘grave threat’ to the world’s Indigenous people - 27 mins ago
-
Belarus election protests: Lukashenko landslide victory sparks widespread demonstrations - 29 mins ago
-
Belarus police face off with protesters after presidential poll - 2 hours ago
-
Little evidence of Covid transmission in schools, says Williamson – Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations - 3 hours ago
-
Macron condemns ‘cowardly’ attack in Niger, vows to fight ‘terrorist groups in the Sahel region’ - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus president Lukashenko looks set to win re-election, prompting protests - 6 hours ago
Italy’s migrant flights: Repatriation of Tunisian migrants resumes after suspension during lockdown
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN
Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories
Follow us on our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
#Migrants
#GoodMorningEurope