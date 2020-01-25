Matteo Salvini is trying to trigger a political earthquake in Italy this Sunday.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/25/italy-s-right-wing-leader-salvini-targets-leftist-region-in-key-vote

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live