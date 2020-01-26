Italy’s right-wing League party seeks electoral comeback

On Sunday, Italian voters head to the polls in regional elections.

The results in the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Bologna, in particular, are being closely watched for signs as to whether former deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and his right-wing League party are likely to claim power when Italy next holds parliamentary elections.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from Bologna.

