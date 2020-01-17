“It’s a hoax,” says Trump about impeachment

Well I think it (the trial) should go very quickly. It’s a hoax. the whole thing with Ukraine. //Everything was perfect and they impeach. It’s totally partisan. I did the biggest deal ever done in our country the other day and that was the second story to a total hoax.

