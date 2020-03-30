‘It’s better to die standing than to live on your knees’ – Lukashenko plays hockey amid COVID-19…

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called ice hockey an “antiviral drug,” after taking part in an amateur match in Minsk on Saturday. “It’s better to die standing than to live on your knees,” he stated.

Talking with a journalist, the Belarusian leader claimed that nothing helps fight the virus better than sport, but “especially ice.”

“You haven’t noticed that they [viruses] fly, have you? I don’t see it either,” stated the Belarusian leader.

“It’s a fridge. It’s the best [for] health,” he added of the ice hockey arena.

The presidential team became the first to make the final of the XIII National Amateur Competition. In the semi-final match the presidential team defeated a guest side from Grodno region by a score of 12-3.

