-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
‘It’s better to die standing than to live on your knees’ – Lukashenko plays hockey amid COVID-19…
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
MANDATORY COURTESY: All-National TV
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called ice hockey an “antiviral drug,” after taking part in an amateur match in Minsk on Saturday. “It’s better to die standing than to live on your knees,” he stated.
Talking with a journalist, the Belarusian leader claimed that nothing helps fight the virus better than sport, but “especially ice.”
“You haven’t noticed that they [viruses] fly, have you? I don’t see it either,” stated the Belarusian leader.
“It’s a fridge. It’s the best [for] health,” he added of the ice hockey arena.
The presidential team became the first to make the final of the XIII National Amateur Competition. In the semi-final match the presidential team defeated a guest side from Grodno region by a score of 12-3.
Video ID: 20200329-025
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-025
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly