A vegan new year’s resolution. The Veganuary campaign is trying to get more and more people to ditch meat for the first 31 days of the next decade to help fight the climate emergency.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/27/it-s-called-veganuary-going-vegan-is-a-trendy-new-year-s-resolution

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live